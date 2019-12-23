American rapper, Cardi B, has started off the season of gifts in the most dramatic fashion as she gifts her younger sister a G-Wagon on her 24th birthday.

Sister of the rapper, Hennessey Carolina, posted videos of the vehicles online, saying she was overwhelmed with joy when she spotted the car at the entrance of her house.

Taking to her instagram post, Hennessey expressed gratitude to her sister for gifting her what she described as her best gift ever.

Hennessey’s post was captioned: “OHHHHHH MYYYYY GODDDDD sister !!!!@iamcardib Thank YOUUUUUUUU soooooo much for my new car !!! BEST bday gift EVERRR!!!!!!! I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU Sooooo MUCH!!!!!”

Cardi B had, some two weeks ago, gifted her husband, Offset, a refrigerator filled with $500K for his birthday.

Find videos of Hennessey’s post below: