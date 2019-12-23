A newborn baby has died of head injury after doctors failed to catch him when his mum pushed during delivery.

The infant reportedly died after he fell from his mother and onto the floor at a hospital in the Argentinian city of Gualeguaychu.

His grief-stricken dad, Claudio Mondragon, said he witnessed the tragedy as his 26-year-old wife, Stefania, gave birth to their son.

The baby boy was transferred to a specialist hospital in the nearby city of Parana, but he was pronounced dead before arrival, UK Mirror has reported.

The 29-year-old grieving dad narrated, “My wife was in labour and was just about to have the baby and they asked her to push and she pushed so he would come out.

“He came out really fast and no-one grabbed him and he fell to the floor.

“The midwife didn’t have time to catch him and the obstetrician didn’t react.

“The only thing they did was lift him up from the floor and put him in an incubator and take him to another hospital.”

The freak accident happened last Thursday afternoon in a clinic called Sanatorio Pronto in Gualeguaychu, a city in Argentina.

The baby boy died as he was being taken to San Roque Hospital in Parana.

The investigation, led by a local state prosecutor, will determine if his death was the result of medical negligence and whether anyone should face criminal charges.