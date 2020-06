Information reaching Adomonline.com indicates that Ghanaian Highlife artiste, James Nana Tuffour, popularly known as Nana Tuffour, has passed on.

Though the cause of death is yet to be known, his demise was reported on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Monday, June 15, 2020.

The renowned Highlife singer and songwriter has songs such as Aketekyiwa, Abeiku and Owuo sei fie among others to his credit.

