The Ajumako Campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in the Central Region, has put in place a standby medical team to attend and manage any case of COVID-19.

The Dean, Faculty of Ghanaian Languages-UEW, Ajumako Campus, Professor Charles Owu-Ewie, made the revelation when Zoomlion Ghana Limited disinfected the campus last week Friday. “We have medical personnel on standby who will attend to any student who may test positive for the coronavirus,” he said.

According to him, the medical team will act as first respondents, isolating and managing any COVID-19 case that is recorded on the Ajumako Campus. He said the disinfection exercise was the last leg of the campus’ readiness before students finally return. “And as part of the protocols, every student coming to campus will first have his/her temperature checked before being allowed entry,” he noted.

While welcoming the idea of mass-testing all students, the Dean indicated that thermometer guns will be used as a precaution to learn who is ill for the medical team to advise accordingly.

Further, he said the university has bought Veronica buckets, soap and alcohol-based hand sanitisers which will be put at entrances of lecture halls, offices and various halls of residence. “The university also has loads of nose masks which will be given to the students returning to campus,” Prof. Owu-Ewie further disclosed.

NSC sets up isolation centre as Zoomlion disinfects college, and others

As part of measures to curb spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Acting Director of the National Sports College (NSC), Winneba, in the Central Region, Mr. Noah Bukari, has stated that the college has set up an isolation centre to manage any person suspected to have contracted the virus.

“Any suspected case of COVID-19 will be sent to the pavilion and summer huts in the college which are going to be used as isolation centres to manage the situation,” he disclosed.

This, he explained, will be a stop-gap measure to control the virus from spreading on the college campus. Mr. Bukari made the revelation during a disinfection exercise on Friday (June 12) at his college by waste management company Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

In addition to the above, Mr. Bukari said his college has bought Veronica buckets, alcohol-based hand sanitisers and loads of nose masks to be given to the students. “All of the above, together with the practice of social distancing, will help protect the students and staff against COVID-19.

He lauded Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Ministry of Education for their initiative to disinfect the college. “We are very happy to see our college disinfected against the new coronavirus pandemic. We believe the exercise will help a great deal in safeguarding us all against the virus,” expressed Mr. Bukari.

The next educational institution to be disinfected was the Winneba Vocational Training Institute. Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the exercise, the Principal of the Wiineba Vocational Training Institute, Mr. Martin Ekow Young, could not hide his excitement with the exercise. According to him, the disinfection exercise is a key protocol for ensuring that spread of the virus is contained.

On measures employed by the institute to protect the final-year students, he disclosed that school authorities have resolved every class will have a maximum of 25 students. “There will be Veronica buckets together with soaps just at the entrance of every classroom. We will also make available alcohol-based hand sanitisers for use by the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff,” he noted.

He said the institute has also made provision for thermometer guns, which will be used to check the temperatures of everybody coming to the institute. And though they have not been bought yet, Mr. Young gave an assurance that they will be purchased before the re-opening date.