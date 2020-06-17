Ghanaian highlife musician, Amakye Dede, has paid tribute to his longtime friend, Nana Tuffour, who died Monday dawn in Kumasi.

According to him, Nana Tuffour’s demise will leave an irreplaceable gap in the music industry.

Amakye Dede, who disclosed has known Nana Tuffour for more than two decades, described the late musician as very influential in Ghana music.

“Nana Tuffour was such a great nice guy and among the musicians, Nana Tuffour was so nice and I was so close to him. I have known him for more than 25 years,” he recounted.

Reacting to the death of the ‘Abeiku’ hitmaker on Accra-based 3FM, Abrantie, as he is popularly known, revealed the last time they met was in December 2019.

“Through him, I got to know one engineer in Germany called Bodo Staiger. It was Nana Tuffour who recorded there first before he told me that the guy was good,” he eulogised.

Asked about how his demise will impact the music industry, the veteran musician added: “His absence will bring many gaps in our music business because Nana was very influential in the music scene.

“May the good God receive him in a good faith and I know, by all means, he is going to just find a place for all of us, we will meet again,” he said.

Nana Tuffour, aged 66, died Monday dawn in his home after a short illness.