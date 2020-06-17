Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu, has announced his wife, Becky has been delivered of their first child after 10 years of waiting.

Taking to Instagram to announce the birth, he recounted how many mocked them over their childlessness, adding he was at a point advised to get another wife or mistress and impregnate her.

The elated father disclosed it was a girl as he acknowledged God for the miracle.

Read the post below: