Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu, has announced his wife, Becky has been delivered of their first child after 10 years of waiting.

Taking to Instagram to announce the birth, he recounted how many mocked them over their childlessness, adding he was at a point advised to get another wife or mistress and impregnate her.

The elated father disclosed it was a girl as he acknowledged God for the miracle.

Get another wife time no dey, age is no longer on her side, find a girl and give belle at least time no dey ooo, Browny hmmmm you dey try for how long you go wait, oya adopt baby first as you dey wait, all these Asaba girls who knows what she has done that she can’t conceive, hmmmm is it by buying new car? Let him born naaa, you no go understand bc you never born, don’t worry when you born you will understand, I love this couple you will never know they don’t have a child, God help them even if it’s one, your children must be up to four now it’s been long you got married. All these and so many others were the words from people’s mouth, you can imagine how I felt all these while hearing all these from both people who feel my pain and those who mock me. I silently took it to God in prayer and today, my wife and I have reason to say thank you lord. Congratulations @becky_browny

