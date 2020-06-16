Young Ghanaian singer, Queen Haizel, has reportedly died.

According to sources, Haizel died on the of Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

The cause of her death is not known yet.

Queen Haizel gained popularity when she decided to cut off her clitoris to enable her focus on her musical career.

She said her clitoris takes her attention off her music career, hence her controversial decision.

But even before she fulfills that wish, death has laid its icy hands on her.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.