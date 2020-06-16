

The chief of Kwahu Tafo, Nana Kwasi Opoku Minita II, has assured residents of his commitment to ensure that there is proper healthcare delivery in the area.





The hospitals were Holy Family at Nkawkaw, Atibie Government Hospital and St. Joseph Clinic and Maternity Home at Kwawu Tafo

The Twafohene of Kwahu Traditional Area said he will continue to complement the government’s efforts in equipping the hospitals around the Kwahu enclave.

He made the call when, through the Kwahu Community in North America and Vision 2000, donated medical equipment such as anaesthesia delivery machines, electrosurgical unit, EMG machines, pulse oximeters and physiological monitors, phototherapy and ultrasound machines among others to three hospitals.

At a short ceremony to hand over the medical equipment to the health centres, the chief urged the hospital authorities to ensure proper care of the machines to serve the purpose for which they have been donated.

The Administrator of Holy Family Hospital, Rev. Fr. Mawuli Derick, who spoke on behalf of all the facilities after receiving the equipment, commended the chief and elders for their efforts in ensuring that quality healthcare delivery is administered.



He added that the equipment would go a long way to help in saving the lives of the people.





