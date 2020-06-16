One of Ghana’s finest actresses, Ellen Kyei White, has dropped a stunning video of her handsome son having a good time at home.

The video captured the adorable son in a bathtub inside her mum’s magnificent mansion she recently displayed.

Taking to Instagram to share the video, she described herself as a proud mother.

She wrote: Bathtub turn into swimming pool Asem oo.

Her son’s video has since gained attraction from followers who can’t keep calm and are commending her for the upbringing.

Watch the video below: