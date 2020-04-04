One of Kumawood actresses who have carved a niche for herself is Ellen Kyei White.

Ellen is one of the finest actresses in the country and her beauty is amazing.

Photos of Ellen’s property indeed proved that she is one of the richest Kumawood actresses.

ALSO: I don’t believe coronavirus killed my father – Obour

The photos show the magnificent mansion of Ellen which has swimming pool, gym and spacious garage.

Among the many expensive cars parked in her house were the latest Infinity car.

Ellen is not only an actress as she is into the real estate business and also owns a big cold store in Kumasi.

Check her property out: