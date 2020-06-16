Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has blamed the outbreak of the coronavirus for the delay in the arrival of the club’s new bus.

The current team bus has been trolled due to its deplorable state.

Reports emerged this year that the club was on the verge of securing a new bus with pictures circulated on social media.

According to Togbe Afede, the COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for the delay.

“It’s the COVID, In fact, the bus that we had we were supposed to provide an emergency loan and that was being worked on…But for Covid, they would have been seeing (the new bus),” Togbe Afede told GTV Sports+.

Togbe Afede further disclosed that the Board is actually working on securing two buses for the club.

“Beyond the big bus, I want us to have a smaller bus that can take executives.

“I also think that the big bus probably is too much to be running an inner-city. So we need a supporting small bus for inter-City and that same bus can be the one that can take executives,” he concluded.