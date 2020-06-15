Praye Tiatia

Shatta Wale’s interview held over the weekend has caused Praye Tiatia to address some comments he made against legendary Reggie Rockstone.

Praye Tiatia, in a lengthy warning note on Instagram, advised Shatta Wale to desist from embarrassing himself while disrespecting his predecessors.

He explained some legendary musicians, including Reggie Rockstone, pioneered great artistry work with their blood, sweat and passion and a downplay of their efforts would not be tolerated.

Reacting to his brag about wealth, he told Shatta Wale to hold his horses as his supposed wealth is nothing compared to his Nigerian counterparts.

“I can assure you your so-called riches won’t make top 10 list of rich musicians even in our neighbouring Nigeria, so bro enough of the disrespect to Ghanaian artistes, producers, DJs and the entire industry you came to meet,” he said.

His comment follows Shatta Wale’s jabs that Reggie Rockstone and most A-list artistes are ‘broke’.

Bro! @shattawalenima Many are those before you who sacrificed a lot to build an industry for all of us to join. The Music industry years ago took blood, sweat, passion and pure talent to entertain Ghanaians for love and country. Legends like @reggierockstone and others sacrificed to pave the way for us in hiplife and afrobeat, including people who sacrificed and groomed you Bandana for absolutely nothing. You rich pass all of us, yooo wakaa yati but i can assure you your so called riches won't make top 10 list of rich musicians even in our neighbouring Nigeria here norr sef, so bro enough of the disrespect to Ghanaian artistes, producers, DJs and the entire industry you came to meet! Many artistes are very comfortable but they don’t need to brag and disrespect others like you do. Davido and Wizkid are two of the richest musicians in Africa but they don’t find the need to disrespect their predecessors! You dey embarrass yourself and Ghanaian musicians to the world. no personal beef here just common sense and morals being shared. We've had it with the gross disrespect and ridiculing at any given chance. Brag all you want but learn to respect people who have made scarifices for you to “eat” today! There were people before you and there will be people after you. We are grown men and women who also have families, you don’t open your mouth and spew anything anyhow.

