Shatta Wale’s interview held over the weekend has caused Praye Tiatia to address some comments he made against legendary Reggie Rockstone.

Praye Tiatia, in a lengthy warning note on Instagram, advised Shatta Wale to desist from embarrassing himself while disrespecting his predecessors.

He explained some legendary musicians, including Reggie Rockstone, pioneered great artistry work with their blood, sweat and passion and a downplay of their efforts would not be tolerated.

Reacting to his brag about wealth, he told Shatta Wale to hold his horses as his supposed wealth is nothing compared to his Nigerian counterparts.

RELATED

“I can assure you your so-called riches won’t make top 10 list of rich musicians even in our neighbouring Nigeria, so bro enough of the disrespect to Ghanaian artistes, producers, DJs and the entire industry you came to meet,” he said.

His comment follows Shatta Wale’s jabs that Reggie Rockstone and most A-list artistes are ‘broke’.

Read his post below: