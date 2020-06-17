Posters of disqualified aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa Nsueam Constituency of the Western region, Joy Joycelyn Andoh, announcing her as an independent parliamentary candidate, have started to pop up at Tarkwa and its environs.

The poster, with colours similar to those of the ruling NPP, has four hands holding each other, signifying unity, as her symbol.

Her poster promises jobs, unity and empowerment with ‘Power to do more’ as her political mantra.

Madam Andoh and one other parliamentary aspirant were disqualified by the FF Antoh-led vetting committee from contesting in the June 20 parliamentary primaries.

There were over 15 petitions against her, making her obviously the “most wanted” aspirant in the Western Region.

Though she is reported to have addressed all the petitions against her, the committee went ahead to disqualify her.

Sources within her camp told 3news.com that the party is yet to officially write to her on why she was disqualified.

According to one of them, Madam Andoh will not go to court to contest the decision since the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party has already upheld the decision of the vetting committee.

“That court journey can be very winding, acrimonious and lead to so many unpleasant things that our opponents the NDC can use against us in the 2020 elections. We want to avoid that because the party is still in our hearts and we want to see it remain in government,” the source explained.

Posters of Madam Andoh are seen on electric poles, buildings, kiosks, cars and other vantage points at Tarkwa and beyond.

3news.com on Monday saw some young men distributing the posters in traffic, shops along the principal streets and at the Tarkwa main market.

In an interview, Nkwanta Polling Station Coordinator, Jackson Afriyie Tenkorang, said any Member of Parliament (MP) who has really worked should not fear when there is a contest.

“NPP is the most democratic party in Africa. Do you remember that at a point we had more than 10 people wanting to be President? Even these coming primaries some constituencies have five aspirants. So if there are clear signs that someone stifled the one meaningful tenets on which this great party was built, then that person is not a true member of the party. We will only support someone who has the interest of the party at heart,” Vincent Nana Ntsiful, Forson House A Polling Station Secretary added.

At the Tarkwa main market, some of the traders who were given the posters were bemused that Madam Andoh was disqualified for which reason she is going independent.

“The other time there was a procession through the streets that the lady has been reinstated. So what changed. Me, I will vote for her if she is standing,” one of them said.

The Campaign Manager for Madam Andoh, Joseph Anobah, in a telephone conversation confirmed to 3news.com that the posters were coming from them.

“We sanctioned the executives to do what you heard or saw. In due time, we will make an official statement,” he said.

Incumbent MP for Tarkwa Nsueam, George Mireku Duker, is running unopposed in Saturday’s parliamentary primary.

In the 2016 parliamentary elections, he had 42,594 votes, making him the candidate with the highest parliamentary votes in the Western region.

The New Patriotic Party has since 2000 held the Tarkwa Nsueam seat.

As to whether Madam Andoh as an independent candidate can change that only time will tell.