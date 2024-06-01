Delving into the special merit of the 25th anniversary of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, the Lifetime Achievement honour will be conferred on legendary Highlife Maestro, Amakye Dede.

Amakye Dede’s presence in the Ghanaian music industry for over five (5) decades is a remarkable testament to his legacy. His musical journey began when he joined the Kumapim Royals, a renowned Highlife band led by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei (AAA), as a composer and a vocalist, one of Ghana’s Highlife legends.

Amakye Dede later established his own music group, the Apollo High Kings recognized for delivering numerous Highlife hits throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

With a discography reflecting twenty (20) albums to his credit and a vast repertoire of songs, Amakye’s immense contribution has not only shaped the Highlife landscape but also inspired different generations of artistes and music lovers. “Iron Boy”, as he is affectionately called by Ghanaians, has over the years explored diverse genres like Soca, Calypso, Lovers Rock, etc., and woven same into our rich home-grown sound, Highlife.

The Highlife Maestro has notable songs such as “Iron Boy”, “Su fre wo Nyame”, “Asem to me a ka bi ma me”, “Dabidabi Ebeye Yie”, “Mmaa Pe sokoo”, “Bebrebe Yi”, just to mention a few.

We pay homage to the unparalleled artistry of Amakye Dede and celebrate his unwavering commitment to his craft this Saturday, 1st June 2024, at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards powered by Charter House, supported by Guinness, Captain Morgan, CloseUp, TV3, British Council, and sponsored by Telecel, connecting energies.