The much-anticipated 2024 edition of the Adom FM and Asempa FM UCL final is currently underway at the T Havanna Parks and Restaurant in Tema Community 9.

Football fans have thronged the venue in their respective jerseys to represent their favourite teams.

It's all set at T Havanna Parks and Restaurant for Asempa FM's UCL Fun Day!

— Adom 106.3 FM (@Adom1063fm) June 1, 2024

Ahead of the Champions League showdown at 7: pm between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, several fan activities, including Ludo, Oware and cards are taking place.