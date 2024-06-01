The much-anticipated 2024 edition of the Adom FM and Asempa FM UCL final is currently underway at the T Havanna Parks and Restaurant in Tema Community 9.

Image

Football fans have thronged the venue in their respective jerseys to represent their favourite teams.

Ahead of the Champions League showdown at 7: pm between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, several fan activities, including Ludo, Oware and cards are taking place.

Image

 

Image

Image




