Sarkodie

SARKODIE, born Michael Owusu Addo, is a seasoned Ghanaian rapper. With over 10 years in the music industry, he has solidified his position as one of Africa’s finest rappers. Known for his lyrical prowess, Sarkodie has released several hit albums and singles.

He has won numerous awards, including TGMA Artiste of the Year twice, and has collaborated with international artistes such as Kanye West and Giggs.

In the year under review for the 25TGMA, the Otan crooner landed an international collaboration with legendary Reggae musician Bob Marley and The Wailers on the remix of Stir It Up, released a good number of singles including Till We Die and Try Me, among others and had a massive show at his annual Rapperholic concert.

In addition to the Artiste of the Year nomination, Sarkodie earned seven more nods this year.

Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene, a Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeat singer-songwriter and producer, has 14 nominations, including the ultimate Artiste of the Year award this year.

Kuami Eugene rose to fame in 2017 with his debut single Ebeyeyie and has since become a household name. The Lynx Entertainment signee who earned the bragging rights as Artiste of the Year in 2020 has an impressive number of hit singles under his belt. They include Angela, Wish Me Well and Open Gate.

Kuami Eugene also won VGMA Highlife of the Year and has collaborated with top artistes such as Sarkodie and Shatta Wale.

The singer had a good one in the year under review. One of his works, Monica, became a street anthem. He similarly had a good spot on various streaming platforms.

Stonebwoy

DANCEHALL and Reggae act Stonebwoy has 15 nominations, the highest in this year’s TGMA. Born Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy has established himself as one of Ghana’s most successful artistes since he hit the limelight over 10 years ago.

There is nothing more delightful than Stonebwoy’s energetic live performances. He also has chart-topping songs such as Ololo, Run Go, Mane Me, etc. in his repertoire. The multiple-award-winning Stonebwoy has collaborated with international artistes like Sean Paul and Morgan Heritage and has been named one of the most influential people in Ghana.

Last year was a great one for the Sobolo hitmaker who was VGMA Artiste of the Year in 2015. In addition to collaborating with international luminaries such as Angelique Kidjo, his single, Into The Future, made waves, and is one of the most streamed songs on YouTube with 4.3 million views. It also landed great spots on Boomplay and Apple charts.

Black Sherif

MOHAMMED Ismail Sherif, aka Black Sherif, is the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year. The Ghanaian rapper and singer rose to fame in 2021 with his debut single, First Sermon, and has since been phenomenal.

He has wormed himself into the hearts of music enthusiasts with his unique blend of rap and Highlife by dropping several hit singles such as Soja, Yaya and Shut Up, among others, and has had a strong presence on Apple Music, Boomplay and YouTube.

Last year, the Simmer Down hitmaker shut down the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel with his annual Zaama Disco concert and also featured on big shows such as AfroFuture in Ghana and won the Best International Flow at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. Black Sherif has six 25TGMA nominations.

King Promise

IN the year under review, King Promise’s song Terminator was a global anthem, amassing a whopping 41 million views on YouTube and sparking a viral TikTok challenge. Thus, one would not be wrong to say the year has been a great one for the Afrobeat singer.

On his international tour, King Promise, born Gregory Bortey Newman, made history as the first Ghanaian artiste to host sold-out concerts in Asia with a standout performance at the Tipsy Unicorn Beach House in Singapore on April 26, 2024.

King Promise earned six nominations this year and has elevated his global appeal by remixing Terminator with prominent international artistes –Jamaican rapper and singer Sean Paul and Nigerian star Tiwa Savage- resulting in another banger.

Nacee

IF Nacee takes the Artiste of the Year award home on Saturday, it will make him the third Gospel act to do so after Joe Mettle and Diana Hamilton, who won in 2017 and 2021 respectively.

Nacee, also known as Nana Osei, is a Ghanaian gospel singer, music producer and songwriter who has been in the industry for decades and has established himself as one of Ghana’s most successful Gospel artistes.

Nacee garnered immense excitement with his song Aseda, which achieved a staggering 9.3 million views on YouTube and locked a spot on Boomplay’s Top 100 Africa and Apple Music’s Top 100.

Nacee made numerous television appearances to amplify the buzz further and held a highly successful sold-out concert at the National Theatre in Accra, which became a major talking point. He has five nominations in this year’s TGMA.