Adom FM and Asempa FM on Saturday held the 2022 edition of the ‘Rep Your Jersey’ event at at the Jewels Lounge, Bar & Restaurant (Mile 7 roundabout).

Fans from various football clubs thronged the venue in their respective jerseys to represent their favourite teams.

Ahead of the Champions League final, numerous games which took place included Ludo, Oware and cards.

Below are some pictures from the event: