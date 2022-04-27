Both teams exhibited one of UEFA Champions League classics on Tuesday evening at the Etihad Stadium, with the home side running out 4-3 winners.
Manchester City led the tie after 94 seconds when Kevin De Bruyne scored with a diving header which was recorded the quickest goal in the history of of the competition.
The home side’s dominance continued thereafter, and about 10 minutes later Gabriel Jesus put them two goals to the good.
The Spanish side seemed to be sizzled in the first 20 minutes but the Los Blancos’s talisman superbly volleyed Mendy’s cross in off a post to get the visitors back into the game.
Moments later in the second half, Foden extended the lead 3-1 but the astonishing play from Real’s Vinicius Junior after he dummied the ball through Fernandinho’s legs to curl the ball past Ederson left football fans astound.
Both clubs’ tendencies were on full display in the last 20 minutes as Bernardo Silva blasted in City’s fourth goal of the night before Benzema’s ‘Panenka’ penalty following Aymeric Laporte’s handball to end the game in a 4-3 thriller.
The Bernabeu will determine which team would qualify as many football fanatics are eager for the return leg.
Guardiola’s men a unlikely to endure the same physical onslaught Atletico Madrid subjected them to in the quarter-finals as they will probably face a severe test.