Both teams exhibited one of UEFA Champions League classics on Tuesday evening at the Etihad Stadium, with the home side running out 4-3 winners.

Manchester City led the tie after 94 seconds when Kevin De Bruyne scored with a diving header which was recorded the quickest goal in the history of of the competition.

Mamma mia, that’s a fast start — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) April 26, 2022

That pass from Mahrez just made me scream so damn loud my goodness — Aaron West (@oeste) April 26, 2022

The home side’s dominance continued thereafter, and about 10 minutes later Gabriel Jesus put them two goals to the good.

This one's for the heads out there. pic.twitter.com/Pkdcc5nkaM — Matt O'Connor-Simpson (@matthewOCS) April 26, 2022

The Spanish side seemed to be sizzled in the first 20 minutes but the Los Blancos’s talisman superbly volleyed Mendy’s cross in off a post to get the visitors back into the game.

Karim Benzema wasn't even looking at the goal 👀 pic.twitter.com/10bFJiUTSb — GOAL (@goal) April 26, 2022

Karim Benzema’s 40th goal of this campaign. — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) April 26, 2022

Moments later in the second half, Foden extended the lead 3-1 but the astonishing play from Real’s Vinicius Junior after he dummied the ball through Fernandinho’s legs to curl the ball past Ederson left football fans astound.

Oh my, Vinicius. What a goal. This game is an all-time #UCL classic! — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 26, 2022

Vinicius Jr ends Fernandinho's career with outrageous trick in Man City vs Real Madridhttps://t.co/Tnw0bn66bC pic.twitter.com/Yp7NIXnull — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 26, 2022

Phil Foden Vinicius Jr

🤝

Wonderkids at the top of their game pic.twitter.com/WYjH0j6oHb — 90min (@90min_Football) April 26, 2022

Both clubs’ tendencies were on full display in the last 20 minutes as Bernardo Silva blasted in City’s fourth goal of the night before Benzema’s ‘Panenka’ penalty following Aymeric Laporte’s handball to end the game in a 4-3 thriller.

What a fantastic game 🤯 Give my boy Benzi the Ballon D'Or 👑☝🏼 #MCIRMA @Benzema @ChampionsLeague — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 26, 2022

Give it to Karim Benzema now 🔮 pic.twitter.com/vPmbqUKU6i — GOAL (@goal) April 26, 2022

He missed his last two penalties…. So, naturally, what does Karim Benzema do for his next one?

A freaking PANENKA!#confidence — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) April 26, 2022

The Bernabeu will determine which team would qualify as many football fanatics are eager for the return leg.

Guardiola’s men a unlikely to endure the same physical onslaught Atletico Madrid subjected them to in the quarter-finals as they will probably face a severe test.

This is possibly the most extraordinary Champions League game I’ve ever seen!! Take a bow #benzema #mcfc — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) April 26, 2022

What a fantastic game at the highest of levels. Two managers, two teams that have “gone for it”. You don’t often get it like that but we have. @realmadriden @ManCity 🤌🏼💪🏼 #UCL — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) April 26, 2022