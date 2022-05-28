Your number one media stations in Ghana, Adom FM and Asempa FM is hosting the ‘Rep Your Jersey’ show on the 28th May, 2022.

This year’s edition of the annual event is set to start at 12:30pm at the Jewels Lounge, Bar& Restaurant (Mile 7 roundabout) and Passion Bar and Restaurant (Tema-Community 10).

Fans of the football clubs are expected to show up at the venue in their respective jerseys to represent their teams during the match.

Ahead of the game, numerous games will be held including Ludo, Oware, cards, musical chairs, PlayStation and many more till kick off of the Champions League final at 7:00pm.