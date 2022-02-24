Football lovers have surprisingly reacted to the late goal from Manchester United’s teenager, Anthony Elanga, after snatching a late draw for his side in the first leg with Atletico Madrid.

His impressive efforts during the game was heavily praised by fans on social media with less recognition to former Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo who was largely anticipated to grab a win for his outfit on his return to Spain.

The Swedish youngster cancelled out João Felix’s fantastic first-half header to level things up ahead of the second-leg at Old Trafford in a couple of weeks.

Per media reports, the youngster’s name was celebrated for more than 40 minutes by the fans after the end of the match in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Meanwhile, another player who received series of backlash from United fans on Wednesday night was Marcus Rashford.

The England International was once again criticized for his underwhelming performance in the draw

Rashford seemed to get every single decision wrong in Manchester United’s draw with Atletico Madrid.

Man United Legend, Paul Scholes during post-game coverage said the player made several mistakes in trying hard to change the game by himself.

“He is too anxious, when he gets the ball he thinks he has to produce something magical,” he told BT sports.

“That’s the worst thing you can do. He has got to calm himself down, work himself into games. His form will come back.”

Some reactions from football fanatics on social media after Elanga’s late goal:

Rangnick: "I wish a few other players would take Elanga as a role model. He's simply living the dream. He was the player with the best training performance, and he'd already decided to leave on loan…". 🔴 #MUFC



"I told him I want him to stay. He has a great approach, really". — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 24, 2022

📽️ @AndyMitten reports from the Wanda Metropolitano as goalscorer Anthony Elanga is serenaded by travelling #MUFC fans long after the final whistle #ATMMUN pic.twitter.com/i1QccJImk9 — The National Sport (@NatSportUAE) February 24, 2022

Anthony Elanga, 19 years old ⭐️🇸🇪 #UCL



Rangnick said…



▪️ “He was almost on his way out on loan in Jan, I told him: no way, you will stay”.



▪️ “From the first training session, he showed up. I was in my hotel room watching videos of him on YouTube!”.



Special night for Elanga. pic.twitter.com/1p072Gy1oT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2022

What a moment for 19-year-old Anthony Elanga! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QVGhTdTuLb — GOAL (@goal) February 23, 2022

🔴 Anthony Elanga.



Scoring your first #UCL goal at such a crucial time.



He’s enjoying his football & I’m happy for him.



Works hard off the ball, listens to Rangnick & keeps things simple in possession.



I know he’s not the next big thing but love his attitude.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/noWa6rwowx — Ty Sports🎙 (@TyroneMc__) February 24, 2022