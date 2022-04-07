Real Madrid beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals tie.

French superstar, Karim Benzema, was a germ after gifting his side a hattrick to thump the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The visitors started the game on fire with Karim Benzema quickly putting his side two goals ahead.

The Frenchman opened the scoring in the 21st minute, latching onto Vinicius Jr’s cross to head past Edouard Mendy.

The Blues seemed shellshocked by Los Blancos’ quickfire double, but carried on in their search for a goal. Kai Havertz scored a consolation goal for the Blues to make it 2-1.

The second half started in the same fashion as the first, as Benzema took advantage of a terrible pass by Mendy to score his hat-trick and make it 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men did well to subdue the Blues’ constant pressure as the game ended 3-1.

Reactions to Benzema’s hat-trick:

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions to Madrid’s 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Casillas, a former teammate of the forward had something to say about the Frenchman.

Iker Casillas with all the praise for Karim Benzema 👑 pic.twitter.com/4J167dxA6f — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 6, 2022

Others, including midfielder Luka Modric, also chimed in.

Players with back-to-back hat tricks in the Champions League:



▪️ Karim Benzema (2021-22)

▪️ Cristiano Ronaldo (2016-17)

▪️ Lionel Messi (2016-17)

▪️ Luiz Adriano (2014-15) pic.twitter.com/mNrEy1PBiC — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 6, 2022

Luka Modrić, Karim Benzema. Never ending beauty. Mamma mia. ⚪️⭐️ #UCL



Enjoy Champions League stars – and it’s 81 goals in UCL for Karim. pic.twitter.com/X6Xozrp8bw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2022