The Kenyan woman, who made headlines last year following her marriage to the Holy Spirit, is dead.

The decomposing body of Elizabeth Nalem was found in the forest on Saturday.

Police reports indicate that Nalem had left her home a week earlier with a panga and a walking stick headed to the forest.

Police are investigating whether the woman was attacked by the animals in the forest. They suspect the body of Elizabeth has been in the forest for over a week.

Last year, the mother of six hit headlines when she announced that she was getting married to the ‘Holy Spirit’.

Nalem went ahead to wed her new love of her life in a strange church ceremony in West Pokot county.

Before announcing the news Nalema, 41, had vanished from her matrimonial home for one week and when she returned, accompanied by her bridesmaid, she refused to sleep at home after the husband asked her bridesmaid to leave.

“My wife was upset since I did not allow her best maid to spend the night at our place. She left and went to look for her,” Joshua Nalem, her husband, said, adding that he was puzzled by his wife’s behaviour.

Nalem said they have been living happily and had not engaged in any quarrel that could have forced her to change her mind about their marriage.

“I don’t know what is disturbing my wife. We are married and blessed with six children. I have fully paid her bride price. I paid 22 cows,” he said.

He said Elizabeth’s decision to marry the “Holy Spirit” has deeply affected him since he has been left to take care of their children alone.

“I allowed her to go to church since I don’t go. But when I noticed weird characters in her prayer pattern, I questioned her and she was upset and left our home. She stayed away for five days,” he said.

Nalem said his wife used to wake up at 3am for prayer.

He was left speechless when he saw her dressed in a white gown at Makutano town ready to get married for a second time.

But Elizabeth said that God had sent her to preach the gospel. That’s why she closed her hotel business since it could interfere with her new assignment.

She claimed that the Holy Spirit had promised her a chopper to aid her in spreading the word of God throughout the world.