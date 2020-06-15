The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, is marking her birthday today, June 15, 2020.

The failed presidential aspirant is 65-years- old. She said this in an interview on Adom FM’s mid-morning show, Work and Happiness.

To celebrate the day, Madam Donkor said she cooked her favourite local delicacy ‘fufu’ with a ‘continental soup’.

The continental soup, she explained, featured different types of bushmeat and fish to pacify her soul.

Madam Donkor, who is hoping to unseat President Nana Akufo-Addo in the December polls, thanked God for keeping her alive to see this day.