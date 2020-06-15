The Ashanti regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended seven members of the party for misconduct.

The suspended members from the Juaben Constituency invoked curses on the party’s executives after their preferred candidate in the party’s parliamentary primary — Francis Owusu-Akyaw — was disqualified.

The charged supporters wore red armbands, recited incantations and slaughtered a sheep to invoke the powers of several deities, to deal with anyone, especially party executives scheming to protect the candidacy of incumbent Member of Parliament, Amma Pomaa Boateng.

But in response, General Secretary John Boadu directed the dissenters to be suspended for their “crass behaviour.”

“We will make sure that our rules and regulations, particularly our disciplinary measures are instituted to instill discipline in our party,” he said at a press conference.

Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sam Pyne, who spoke to JoyNews‘ correspondent Erastus Asare Donkor, said more suspensions would follow for similar behaviour at Asokwa, Offinso and Atwima Mponua.