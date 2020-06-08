The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed constituency executives to, with immediate effect, suspend party supporters who invoked curses on the national executives committee over the disqualification of their respective candidates.

General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, who was upset by the development, argued that some of the aspirants voluntarily agreed to withdraw from the primaries, insisting the action of the supporters did not reflect the ideals of the party.

The upcoming NPP primaries have been characterised by allegations by some constituency executives to make incumbent Members of Parliament run unopposed by disqualifying some aspirants.

RELATED ARTICLES:

This led to streak of curses in which sheep and eggs were sacrificed to invoke curses on members of the national executive committee.

Mr Boadu believes the directives would bring sanity and restore order at the various constituencies.

Mr Boadu made this known at a press conference to outline the modalities for the upcoming primaries. The party also cautioned aspirants against the use of intemperate language.

Listen to John Boadu addressing the press in audio above: