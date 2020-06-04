The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has incurred the wrath of some youth of Offinso in the Ashanti region.

This was after they claimed the party leadership was scheming to let the Member of Parliament for the area, Ben Abdallah Banda go unopposed.

They said two people have already been cleared to contest the incumbent in the NPP’s parliamentary primary on June 20, 2020.

However, some executives, they noted, were still engaging in communist inferior tactics to ensure Mr Banda goes unopposed.

They slaughtered a ram, poured libation and invoked dreaded deities including Antoa Nyama on the NPP leadership should they exclude their preferred candidates from the contest.