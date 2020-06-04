General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia can never become flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Nketia who accused Dr Bawumia of parading himself as the one to take over from President Akufo-Addo said that dream will never see the light of day.

According to him, it is due to the fact that flagbearers are elected based on elections and with a limited number of constituencies in his region of influence, Bawumia does not stand a chance of winning against any contestant.

“When NPP decides to go for Congress and the number of candidates from the other constituencies have more numbers than the six you have in North East, how will you win,” he quizzed.

The General Secretary who was addressing a press briefing in Tamale was optimistic under no circumstance will Bawumia become flagbearer for the ruling party, unless he put measures in place to create newer constituencies in his area of influence.

“Dr. Bawumia is going round saying that he will replace Nana Akufo-Addo as the next presidential candidate of the NPP. How can you become a presidential candidate when the delegates in NPP have to endorse you.

“How are the delegates selected; based on constituencies. So if some action is being taken to suppress the number of constituencies you can have in your area of influence and you are jumping around saying you are going to be a presidential candidate of the NPP, are you not deceiving yourself?

Asideu Nketia said until Bawumia found ways to halt the ruling party from suppressing his area of influence, he will never have a chance to become the next presidential candidate for the NPP.

He, therefore, urged the Vice President to liaise with the opposition party in the fight for the Electoral Commission to add new constituencies while ensuring that the old voters’ register is maintained.

