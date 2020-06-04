The Chairperson of the Board of Trustees for the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, Justice (Rtd) Sophia Abena Akuffo, has hinted that the Fund will give some needed attention to vulnerable children across the country, particularly those in areas with high number of coronavirus cases.

According to her, needy and vulnerable people in the hot-spot areas need to be helped so that they do not suffer severe impact brought about by the pandemic.

She said this when five different institutions including Compassion International Ghana, a church based organisation, presented various sums of money to the COVID-19 Fund to support the fight against COVID-19.

To this effect, the Retired Chief Justice stated that her office will rely on the database of Compassion International Ghana, in order to easily reach out to these children.

Justice Akuffo reiterated that the Fund will be used judiciously to accomplish the purpose for which they were donated.

The Country Director for Compassion International Ghana, Gifty Dansoah Appiah, who presented a cheque of one hundred thousand Cedis (Ghc100,000) on behalf of her group, noted that Compassion International Ghana, has already spent Ghc1.7m to help children since the outbreak of COVID-19.



She was hopeful that the COVID-19 pandemic shall pass soon.

Below is the list of other groups that donated to the COVID-19 Trust Fund today: