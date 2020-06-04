Gospel music group, Tagoe Sisters, have opened up about how the novel coronavirus has affected their music business since the first case was reported in the country.

According to them, they had series of programmes lined up that they had to attend to but unfortunately they had to cancel them at the dying minute due to the respiratory disease affecting many across the globe.

Speaking to Joy News, one of the sisters said:

This pandemic, nobody knew that thing was coming; It just came. But as song ministers it wasn’t easy because we had programmes that we had to attend and people invited us for their programmes but because this thing came we all had to stay home so the activities went down the carpet.

We have been trying to cope and we don’t know how to fight it. We are obeying the instructions of the president. It takes God’s grace, hence we have been praying and performing on live shows. It is all part of what we are doing to keep ourselves going, they said.