Skyscrapers are very common buildings across the world.

Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghana

At least every country on earth can boast of one or two. The tallest building in the world currently is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai with 163 floors (828 m).

In Africa, the tallest tower is the Great Mosque of Algiers (270m) while the tallest buildings in Africa include the Carlton Centre in South Africa (233m), the Britam Tower in Kenya (200m) and the Ponte City Apartments (173m) also in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Ghana can as well boast of such buildings. Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghana.

Alto and Avure (Villagio Vistas)

The Villagio Vistas buildings are a prominent feature of Accra’s skyline and are some of the most luxurious residential facilities in Ghana.

The two, are the currently the tallest buildings in the country.

Alto, the yellow building is the newest addition to the Villagio Vista, is currently the tallest residential facility in Ghana at 27 floors and an estimated height of 93 metres.

Azure is the red coloured building with an estimated height of 71 metres. Alto and Avure (Villagio Vistas)

World Trade Centre

The World Trade Centre is one of the tallest buildings in Ghana with an estimated height of 60 metres. It is located at the heart of Accra in the central Accra district, opposite the National Theatre. This building has 14 floors and is one of the Tallest in Ghana. The World Trade Centre is most likely the tallest commercial building in Ghana. World Trade Centre

Mirage Residence

This breathtaking residential apartment building is one of the tallest in Ghana. There are about 14 floors and its height is estimated to be 57 metres high. The building has a very nice view from the top as it overlooks the airport and other interesting sights of Accra. Mirage Residence

Exim Bank

This tower is a new addition to the Ghanaian skyline and has rightfully earned its place with an estimated height of 57 metres. Exim Bank

Heritage Towers

The Heritage Towers is a 16-storey commercial office space located at the Ambassadorial Enclave in Ridge. It houses commercial and financial institutions like the United Bank for Africa’s head office. The Heritage tower stands at a height of approximately 57 metres. Heritage Towers

The Octagon

The Octagon sits snuggly in the heart of Accra’s Central Business District. It’s a 12-storey retail-office complex, housing office suites, co-working spaces as well as serviced hotel apartments.

Its total height is estimated at around 53 metres. The Octagon

Ridge Towers

This 15 storey was built in 2005 and it is located in the Central Business District of Accra. It houses financial institutions and other businesses. The estimated height of this tower is 53 metres. Ridge Towers

Atlantic Towers

The Atlantic Towers located at Airport City is a 15-storey, 50-metre high complex, earning it a comfortable spot on this list of tallest buildings in Ghana. Atlantic Towers

Cal Bank Towers

The Cal Bank Tower stands at 50 metres tall and overlooks many buildings around it. Situated in the hearts of the capital Accra, this is a corporate building with many floors. Cal Bank Tower

Standard Chartered Bank

The 13-storey edifice has eight floors of fully furnished office space and five floors of parking.

Found on the streets of Accra, the building stands at 50 metres tall and overlooks many buildings around it. Standard Chartered Bank