The arts industry has termed June 4, 2020, as ‘Black Thursday’ following the sudden demise of media personality, Kwadwo Annor Wiafe, who was popularly known as favourite_mcs_mc.

Friends and colleagues of Mr Wiafe have been thrown into a state of shock with some describing his death as “difficult to believe.”

Several condolences have been poured out to his wife and family.

Since his death was made known, social media users have taken to their pages to share snippets of their favourite videos.

Below are some videos that show that indeed the late Mr Wiafe loved his job:

#Wiafe From the office of the First Lady of Ghana🇬🇭 ,we say Rest in Peace Mr Wiafe

This is the best video Kwadwo Wiafe did .Rest in Peace

He really danced well pic.twitter.com/hboUJsqQCC — The First Lady🇬🇭 (@MrsGhana1) June 4, 2020

#wiafe This a short video for the late Kwadwo Wiafe ,From the office of the First Lady we send our condolences to the family. Rest in Peace. GREAT MAN pic.twitter.com/ymacB2L4uz — The First Lady🇬🇭 (@MrsGhana1) June 4, 2020

Mr Kwadwo Annor Wiafe well known as ‘Favourite MCs MC’ was there for us to support any Ghanaian music, today we didn’t hear good news, may almighty God give him a better place to stay till we meet again..Rip boss.Your support in music & entertainment was extra ordinary.



🌺😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZAffJHCeJL — Los Angeles Radio100.3Mhz🇬🇭🇺🇸🇳🇬🙌🐦 (@webyrhymes) June 4, 2020

You were a beautiful soul full of life and so much energy, it so sad you had to go so soon, I will miss you dear rest well kwadjo wiafe really a black Thursday 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Xx8diPX9or — iOna reine (@ionareine) June 4, 2020

SAD NEWS: Kwadwo WIAFE of UTV and Neat FM presenter passes away pic.twitter.com/N5DDFKEZBI — 🇬🇭 #TitiNation 🔥🔥 (@IamTwinCity) June 4, 2020