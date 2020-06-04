late Peace FM presenter Kwadwo Wiafe
Late Peace FM presenter, Kwadwo Wiafe

The arts industry has termed June 4, 2020, as ‘Black Thursday’ following the sudden demise of media personality, Kwadwo Annor Wiafe, who was popularly known as favourite_mcs_mc.

Friends and colleagues of Mr Wiafe have been thrown into a state of shock with some describing his death as “difficult to believe.”

Several condolences have been poured out to his wife and family.

Since his death was made known, social media users have taken to their pages to share snippets of their favourite videos.

Below are some videos that show that indeed the late Mr Wiafe loved his job:

