In the list compiled by the Africa Facts Zone, Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote leads the pack with $9.5bn, while Mike Adenuga makes number three on the list with $5.8bn.
The third and fourth Nigerians are Abdul Samad Rabiu at number six and Folorunso Alakija, at number 14, with a wealth commanding power of $3.2bn and $1bn.
Famous show host, Oprah Winfrey, and popular actor, Will Smith take numbers seven and four with $2.6bn and $5bn respectively.
Below is the full list:
1. Aliko Dangote (Nigeria) – $9.5 billion
2. Mohammed Hussein (Saudi) – $8.1 billion
3. Mike Adenuga (Nigeria) – $5.8 billion
4. Will Smith (US) – $5 billion
5. David Steward (US) – $3.5 bn
6. Abdul Samad Rabiu (Nigeria) – $3.2 bn
7. Oprah Winfrey (US) $2.6 bn
8. Mike Jordan (US) – $2.1 bn
9. Patrice Motsepe (South Africa) – $2bn
10. Isabel Dos Santos (Angola) – $1.8bn
11. Strive Masiyiwa (Zimbabwe), Michael Lee-Chin (Canadian-Jamaican) – $1.7 billion
13. Kanye West (US) – $1.3 billion
14. Folorunsho Alakija (Nigeria) – $1 billion
15. Jay-Z (US) – $1 billion
