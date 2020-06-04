In the list compiled by the Africa Facts Zone, Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote leads the pack with $9.5bn, while Mike Adenuga makes number three on the list with $5.8bn.

The third and fourth Nigerians are Abdul Samad Rabiu at number six and Folorunso Alakija, at number 14, with a wealth commanding power of $3.2bn and $1bn.

Famous show host, Oprah Winfrey, and popular actor, Will Smith take numbers seven and four with $2.6bn and $5bn respectively.

Below is the full list:

1. Aliko Dangote (Nigeria) – $9.5 billion

2. Mohammed Hussein (Saudi) – $8.1 billion

3. Mike Adenuga (Nigeria) – $5.8 billion

4. Will Smith (US) – $5 billion

5. David Steward (US) – $3.5 bn

6. Abdul Samad Rabiu (Nigeria) – $3.2 bn

7. Oprah Winfrey (US) $2.6 bn

8. Mike Jordan (US) – $2.1 bn

9. Patrice Motsepe (South Africa) – $2bn

10. Isabel Dos Santos (Angola) – $1.8bn

11. Strive Masiyiwa (Zimbabwe), Michael Lee-Chin (Canadian-Jamaican) – $1.7 billion

13. Kanye West (US) – $1.3 billion

14. Folorunsho Alakija (Nigeria) – $1 billion

15. Jay-Z (US) – $1 billion