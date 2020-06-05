A group of irate youth of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region has set some property of the party office ablaze.

This was after the irate youth ransacked the party’s office.

Constituency organiser for Dormaa Central, Seth Asare, who disclosed the incident on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, said the youth, who perpetuated the act were allegedly known supporters of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who seeks to contest as Member of Parliament for the area on the party’s ticket.

Items set on fire, he noted, included the office’s furniture, television set and other property.

According to him, it was believed the action of the youth was necessitated by the disqualification of the MCE from the party’s internal primary.

Rumours have it that, he had been disqualified from the race by the party’s highest decision making body, the National Executive Committee.

A situation, Mr Asare claims, might have triggered the supporters of the MCE to allegedly commit the act.

“The angry youth went to the party office, brought out important items from the office and set them on fire. After setting the items on fire and getting wind of the police approaching the office, they run away. And I’m being told that after running away they sought refuge at the residence of the disqualified MCE,” he claimed.

“And that’s not surprising because we know those youth are supporters and campaign members of the MCE,” he added.

Mr Asare said although the actual reason behind the action of the youth is unknown, what they did was illegal and would be dealt with when arrested by the police.

Watch video above: