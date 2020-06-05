Three siblings, a boy and two girls from the same biological parents have been burnt to death at Sefwi Bibiani California – Gyidimu, in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal of the Western North region.

The children, Timothy Aseda Annan Ducan eldest, six; Shiverra Ducan, three; and Zeporah Adom Nkrumah Ducan, eleven months old; were confirmed dead at the Bibiani Government Hospital after suffering severe burns.

The aftermath of the fire that took the lives of three siblings

Uncle to the deceased children, Oti Mensah Joseph, explaining the circumstances of his nephews’ deaths said they got burnt from fire that broke out in their bedroom.

Fire guts house at Bibiani, claiming three lives

He said all attempts by members of the community to help put out the fire were unsuccessful because of the force of the fire.

Assembly member of the area who is also a close relation to the deceased, Samuel Kwagyiri, explained how the incident happened.

He explained that the mother of the children was in the family’s living room awaiting her husband to return [from work] while the children were in the bedroom, a practice that is usual for her.

He explained that while his sister was waiting in the living room, she saw smoke emanating from the children’s room so rushed out to call for help.

Because of the intensity of the heat, the residents could not go into the building.

While the attempts to rescue were ongoing, Mr Kwagyiri said his in-law had arrived, covered himself in wet blankets in order to enter into the room but his efforts proved futile.

The aftermath of the fire that took the lives of three siblings

It took the intervention of members of the Ghana National Fire Service and local police officers to retrieve the bodies of the deceased children.

Couple loses three children after fire outbreak at Bibiani

The parents, Stella and Unas Ducan have been admitted at Bibiani Government Hospital for treatment.

The bodies have also been deposited at Bibiani Government Hospital mogue.