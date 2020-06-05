A live radio interview with Counsellor Lutterodt and Freelove of TV3’s Date Rush fame on Accra-based Neat FM ended in tears for the latter.

This was after the controversial counsellor described the show as disguised prostitution.

Freelove, who was not pleased with the comments amid tears, challenged the views of Counsellor Lutterodt.

The late Kwadwo Wiafe, who was in the studio and could not stand the confrontation which was heating up, hugged Freelove as he consoled her to stop crying.

With no remorse from the Counsellor who stood by his claims, Mr Wiafe, who had possibly had enough of the drama, cautioned Mr Lutterodt to desist from such attitude which was uncouth and unbecoming.

