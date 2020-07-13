Controversial Ghanaian counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, has incurred the wrath of the International Human Rights Observer (IRHO) of the United Nations over his infamous rape comment.

Counsellor Lutterodt, as he is popularly known, has dominated the headlines over his comments that rape victims at a point enjoy the act.

He has received lots of backlash amid a petition for him to be banned from media engagements. However, unperturbed Mr Lutterodt says he stands by his comments.

The latest to wade into the conversation is IHRO, who, in a statement, has called on the African Court on People’s and Human Rights- Hague to take action against him.

They have explained they are joining forces with the Gender Ministry to call the counsellor to order and prevent him from speaking at any local or international media house.

Read the full statement below: