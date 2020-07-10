Self-acclaimed counsellor, George Lutterodt, is still standing by his words that rape victims at a point enjoy the act.

Contrary to some reactions that his statement is absolutely ‘rubbish’ and a motivation for rape, Counsellor Lutterodt believes he spoke nothing but the truth, devoid of controversy.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, he explained he was born as an immortal being unto this earth to speak about whatever concerns him, and he will continue unapologetically.

To him, any ordinary being who criticises his action affirms the fact that there is a ‘demonic attack in our mentality’.

“What I said is the truth so if anyone has a personal vendetta against me, they should bear in mind that whoever sent me is ready to protect me. I am not an ordinary human being; I am the son of a ghost. If your understanding and interpretation are different, where have I faulted?” he quizzed.

Reacting to a petition signed by some 10,000 Ghanaians to ban him from speaking in mass media, and be punished for his statement, Counsellor Lutterodt said he is ready to face a million more who will go against him.

Meanwhile, his comments warranted fury from some top-rated personalities including Ama K. Abebrese, Juliet Ibrahim and EL, who are championing his ban petition.



