Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has condemned Counsellor George Lutterodt for promoting “rape culture”.

He said rape and violence against women are something Ghanaians should not joke with.

He added that Ghana should develop a robust environment to protect women.

“Rape and violence against women are not something we should joke or toy with. We need to develop a more robust environment for protecting our wives, daughters, sisters, and mothers,” he tweeted.



His comment comes after the counsellor in an interview on a local TV station Wednesday, July 8, claimed that victims of rape at a point enjoy the act.

His comments have been greeted with lots of condemnation from celebrities such as Nana Aba Anamoah, Juliet Ibrahim, Lydia Forson and Sister Deborah, etc, with a petition to the Ministry of Communications and National Communications Authority to ban the counsellor from being empanelled on all television and radio stations gathering momentum on social media.

