Rapper Sarkodie is the man of the moment as he receives love from the corners of the world to mark his birthday today, July 10, 2020.

Sarkodie, who turns 35 today, has been celebrated by celebrities in Ghana, both in the music industry and beyond.

His birthday has got fans bursting with joy as their numerous wishes and hashtags have put Sarkodie on number one trend on Twitter.

The rapperholic, to usher himself into the birthday mood, released a track titled ‘CEO Flow’ which features American rapper E-40.

Read reactions Adomonline.com gathered from Twitter:

Happy birthday Pops👑🕊. U an Insipiration to Me and A whole Lot. Nyame Nhyira wo Da nyinaa. This a song for Tonight. I Love You u .@sarkodie 🌋 pic.twitter.com/83wMn4FGn1 — AwiesU (@bosom_pyung) July 10, 2020

Happy birthday King @sarkodie. I pray for a long, healthy, wealthy, worthy, happy and fulfilling life for you today. God bless you in all you do. Keep winning. Cheers 🎊🎉🎁🎂👑 pic.twitter.com/km8IkRV0A1 — Lawyer Ntikateche Bombay Isaiah (@ntimination) July 10, 2020

King @sarkodie 👑👑👑Happy Birthday !! Long Life , More blessings 😇💥 pic.twitter.com/D81f1Y83lM — Numba One 🥇 (@MOGBeatz) July 10, 2020

SarkDay.. Happy birthday King @sarkodie pic.twitter.com/VLjFfqgOv0 — ME THE EP OUT NOW 🗣 (@moelogo) July 10, 2020

Happy birthday king @sarkodie

GOD bless you for holding me down 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VO9XTpxdrT — LyricalJoe (@_Lyricaljoe) July 10, 2020

Happy birthday brother @sarkodie more life 1997 pic.twitter.com/AjoR9Rjfat — YAA PONO (@ponobiom) July 10, 2020