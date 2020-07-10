Rapper Sarkodie is the man of the moment as he receives love from the corners of the world to mark his birthday today, July 10, 2020.
Sarkodie, who turns 35 today, has been celebrated by celebrities in Ghana, both in the music industry and beyond.
His birthday has got fans bursting with joy as their numerous wishes and hashtags have put Sarkodie on number one trend on Twitter.
The rapperholic, to usher himself into the birthday mood, released a track titled ‘CEO Flow’ which features American rapper E-40.
Read reactions Adomonline.com gathered from Twitter: