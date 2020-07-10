Police in the Central region has granted bail to Joseph Kofi Damte, an aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South Constituency.
He was arrested Friday for holding political campaign rally in breach of the COVID-19 protocols
Mr Damte, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, is going independent after he was disqualified from contesting in the primaries.
He, therefore, decided to hold a rally at Assin Aworoso to announce his intention and also garner more support.
However, the aspiring MP failed to notify the police, did not wear face masks and threw the social distancing protocols to the dogs.
The police then charged him for breaching the public order and other offences as well as the imposition of Restrictions law.
Hours after his arrest, Mr Damte was granted bail pending investigations.
