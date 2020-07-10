Actress Nana Ama McBrown, whose real name is Felicity Ama Agyemang, is undoubtedly one of the most loved Ghanaian female stars of her time.

Much of the love she receives from Ghanaians come from the widely accepted notion that she is humble and friendly.

Well, a new video of the mother of one and a World War II veteran has popped up that is going to endear her to Ghanaians even more.

She showed maximum respect to Ghanaian World War II veteran, Private Joseph Hammond, when they met at the 2020 EMY Awards.

READ ALSO:

This year’s edition of the EMYs, an award scheme designed to honour men who have excelled in various areas such as business, education, arts, fashion, technology, and communication, took place on Saturday, July 4.

While she was a celebrity guest at the ceremony, Mr Hammond was one of the award winners for the night.

He received an EMY Salute award. Upon bumping into Private Hammond at the ceremony, actress McBrown was so happy about the encounter and it could be seen in her demeanour.

In the video, the humbled McBrown is seen bowing before Private Hammond as a sign of respect.

After guiding Private Hammond to a seat, she talked with him for sometime before doing the elbow greeting with him.

Check it out: