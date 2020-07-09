Award-winning actress Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Ama McBrown, has said she did not face any pressure from her family concerning marriage as may be the case for most unmarried ladies.

She, however said there was intense pressure from people outside her family even though she considered such pressures to be emanating from the love they have for her.

“Some of these people really went about it the bad way but I believe they were eager to see how McBrown will behave as a mother when she marries and gives birth,” she said.

She made the disclosures on the ‘Dentaa’ show while commenting on societal and cultural pressures on women when it comes to marriage and childbirth.

McBrown, after her wedding, said she didn’t believe she could become someone’s wife when growing up.

According to her, she never relied on any man to survive hence it never occurred to her that she would become a wife.

She however, blamed her her long lonely life on her popularity.

Watch the video below: