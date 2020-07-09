Beko Electronics has put smiles on the faces of health workers of the Adentan Health Directorate with donations toward the COVID-19 fight.

The Turkish-based Multinational Company, on Wednesday, donated ice chest freezers and gallons of alcohol-based hand sanitisers to support the Directorate’s effort to curb the spread of the virus.

This was after a Public Health Nurse, Cindy Ofori Appiah, who has worked in the directorate for some time now, contacted the donors for support.

Head of Beko Electronics and Business Development of Forewin Ghana Limited, Mr Anthony Yared presented the items on behalf of the company.

He explained that the donation formed part of an initiative from its headquarters in collaboration with the local entity, Forewin Ghana, to complement government’s support in the coronavirus fight.

A cross section of health workers of the Adentan Health Directorate join officials of Beko Electronics for a group photo

“The company, since the beginning of the pandemic, has embarked on innovative solutions through research and development in our high-technology facility.

“In view of that, we have taken it upon ourselves to support nursing homes and government entities of which the Ghana Health Service is part,” he said.

He explained that the addition of chest freezers is because the directorate described it as an ‘essential’ to help in the refrigeration of children’s medication under hygienic conditions in the nine health facilities under Adentan.

Deputy Director of Nursing Services in the Adentan Municipality, Naomi Blankson, receiving the items on behalf of the directorate lauded Beko.

“The Chest Freezers will indeed serve us a great deal as it will save mothers who are now scared to come to the facility amid the pandemic.

Deputy Director of Nursing Services, Naomi Blankson (L) receiving the items from Mr Anthony Yared of Beko

“We can now freeze our ice packs and rather move unto the fields for longer hours and attend to their [mothers’] children. We are very grateful,” she said.

Additionally, Madam Cindy Ofori Appiah extolled Beko for reaching out after the directorate called unto them.

“WHO and UNICEF have stated that children are vulnerable in this COVID-19 period because they are likely to miss immunisation as mothers are scared to visit health centres so this support will help a lot. We are most grateful to Beko,” she said.