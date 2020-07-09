Former Ghana striker, Baffour Gyan, has hinted of how the country can end the long absence of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) trophy drought.

Ghana, four-times Afcon winner, has struggled to win the continent’s most prestigious tournament since 1982.

The country has come close in 1992, 2010 and 2015. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has tasked CK Akonnor to win the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon.

But, according to the former Asante Kotoko and Dynamo Moscow forward, hard work and discipline must be the hallmarks of the team as the country seeks to end the 38 years trophy drought.

“I think hard work and discipline can help win the Africa Cup of Nations,” he exclusively told Asempa FM in an interview.

“We tried winning it during my playing days but we could not achieve what we were expected to achieve,” he said.

He also admonished that players must be allowed to play for the Black Stars for years in order to help build a winning side.

“Players must not come to the Black Stars anyhow,” he said. “We must have the purpose of inviting them to play for the country.

“During our time, we had senior players that we all looked up to so before they leave, we are well trained to replace them.

“For me, once we are planning to win the Afcon, this must be taken into consideration and I believe we can win it,” he added.

He was a regular for Ghana and was part of the Ghana squad at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

On November 18, 2007, he scored for Ghana in their 2-0 win against Togo in the Pre-2008 African Cup of Nations Tournament held in Accra, Ghana.

He scored four goals in 25 International games for Ghana.