It has emerged that, Francis Ayambilla, the arrested serial fraudster, who infiltrated the ranks of the Ghana Police Service, has been with the service for the past three years.

This was confirmed by some high ranking officials of the police service on the scene of his arrest, saying he [Francis Ayambilla] had been part of several police operations for the past three years.

Investigators even provided evidence of him wearing police uniform in multiple operations.

Mr Ayambilla has been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public using the name of the Upper West Regional Deputy Police Commander, ACP Nde Bugre.

He introduced himself as the son of ACP Bugre and checks revealed that he spoke exactly like him [ACP Nde Bugre] making it easy for his victims to believe that he was indeed a son to the Upper West Regional Deputy Police Commander.

Some of his victims were judges and lawyers.

He was picked up after he struck acquaintance with a High Court Judge and succeeded in stealing his car.

The Police Service has not yet issued any statement but wants members of the public, who have fallen victim to Mr Ayambilla’s nefarious activities, to file formal complaints for the appropriate action to be taken.