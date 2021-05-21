The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery , has paid a working visit to the Counter Terrorism Enactment and Concentration Camp (CTECC).

This was on Thursday, May 20, to inspect facilities, training activities and stimulations by trainees in the Eastern Region.

He was accompanied by the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah-Tarkyi, the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh and the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong.

The Minister, speaking at a durbar of trainees and traditional leaders in the area, said he was delighted by what he saw during the inspection and applauded management of the services for robust training regime.

“I am more confident that citizens and residents in Ghana were in safer hands,” he said.

He also commended CTECC for their community integrated Anti-Violence Advocacy project which seeks to engage and educate communities close the camp on security alertness and the need to collaborate with security agencies.

The Comptroller-General of GIS, Mr Asuah-Tarkyi said the era of turf war between state agencies has passed.

According to him, the joint training was the way to go in fostering unity among officers and encouraged officers to continue in the spirit of comradeship.

The IGP said a poorly trained security officer is a threat to himself and the community at large

“Building human capacity is, therefore, non-negotiable for security,’’ he added.

The officers, who are currently undergoing training, were from the Ghana Immigration Service, Police Service and the Ambulance Service.