The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has donated office equipment to the Refugees Unit of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to aid their activities.

The items were presented by the country representative of UNHCR, Esther Kiragu in a short ceremony at the GIS National Headquarters in Accra.

The items were received by the Comptroller-General of the Immigration, Kwame Asuah-Takyi on behalf of the GIS.

They included six computers, two printers, a laptop, office cabinet, four swivel chairs with desks, UPS and other accessories.

A statement, signed by the Head of Public Affairs of GIS, Supt Michael Amoako-Atta, said the items will be distributed between the Refugees Unit in Accra and Elubo.

“The Refugees Unit is currently under the Migration Management Bureau of the Ghana Immigration Service,’’ it stated.

ALSO READ:

The GIS thanked the UNHCR for the kind gesture and assured that it would contribute to improving welfare and management of refugees in the country.