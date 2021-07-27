Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at Wli Afegame border post have intercepted 607 parcels of suspected Indian hemp at Wli Todzi in the Volta Region.

The parcels, which were in oval and square shapes, were intercepted upon a tip-off.

Assistant Superintendent Odoi Jeffery Nii Laryea, Commander, GIS, Wli Afegame Border Post, in an interview, disclosed that the parcels, including a set of diapers, were found in a green Toyota Hiace with registration number GN 5733-18.

He said officers were on patrol on Sunday when they received a call at about 9:15 pm from a source about a vehicle they suspect was carrying contraband goods.

The Commander said they had reinforcement and proceeded to the scene at about 10:30 pm.

He said the officers opened and checked the vehicle and found the parcels of the substance.

The Commander noted that they also informed the chief of the town about the operation.

The parcels had inscriptions on them including ‘Boss’, ‘JK’, ‘SH’, and ‘3.’

The Toyota Hiace vehicle was traveling from Ghana to Togo using the Wli Todzi route.

The Commander said no information was known about the occupants of the vehicle since they were at large.

READ ON:

The Assistant Superintendent urged the public to avoid dealing in dangerous substances, adding that anybody caught with such products would face the law.

The parcels were counted in the presence of officers of the Ghana Armed Forces, National Intelligence Bureau, Ghana Police Service, and the GIS.

The Wli Border GIS in 2019 intercepted 164 parcels of narcotics around Gbledi.

A vehicle inspection report from the intercepted vehicle dated 26/09/2019 and sighted by the Ghana News Agency was in the name of one Samuel Asempah as the owner.

In a related incident, the Honuta Command of the GIS on Friday, at about 11:50 am, intercepted 1,550 parcels of suspected dried leaves suspected to be cannabis at the Klave border enclave.