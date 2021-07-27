Controversial actress, Akuapem Poloo, has given her fans something to laugh about after posting her primary school photo.

Poloo has always been the odd one out and the centre of attention wherever she finds herself, and her latest photos have proved that she has been that way since childhood.

The photo is a memory of Poloo’s days at Suhum Roman Catholic School when she was in primary 6, preparing to graduate to Junior High School.

The throwback photo was taken at an assembly, with the shortest in front.

Rather than the regular ‘Kokonte and Abenkwan’ shirt and skirt public school uniform everyone was donning, Akuapem Poloo chose to be the only one in shirt and pinafore.

The photo has since sparked laughter on social media, yet others have argued the mother-of-one has always been a beauty to behold.