The Nigerian Armed Forces Command Staff College has visited Ghana for a study tour to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

According to the statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Supt Michael Amoako-Atta, the worship was patronised by officers from South Africa, Togo and Tanzania.

The comptroller-General of GIS, Kwame Asuah-Tarkyi, speaking at the workshop, said there is a need for international collaboration in countering security threats across the sub-region.

“Security is very vital for prosperity and economic development, no government can afford not to invest in security agencies,” he said.

He bemoaned that level of insecurity at the maritime borders where the Gulf of Guinea alone accounted for 43% maritime insecurity in the world.

“The piracy on high seas is on ascendency which is greatly affecting international trade’’ he added

The Director of Maritime Warfare, Armed Forces Command College Nigeria, Commodore Kehinde John Odunanjo, who was the leader of the delegation, said there was the need for shared learning and intelligence in tackling security in the sub-region since countries had similar challenges.

Commodore Kehinde John Odunanjo Leader of delegation Nigerian Armed Forces Command College

He thanked the GIS for the warm reception and hoped for continuous collaboration between Ghana and Nigeria.

The workshop, with the theme ‘Borders Security and Collaboration with Sister Countries’, shared Ghana’s security strategies, successes and challenges.